Texaco art judge admires Maya’s talent

Texaco Children’s Art Competition adjudicator Denise Ferran is pictured during judging of entries in this year’s competition, the results of which will be announced mid-April.

In her hand is an entry by 10-year-old Maya Elizabeth Tate, from Damhead Primary School, Coleraine, entitled ‘In The Jungle’.

Some 235 students from the county are amongst those from all parts of Ireland who are taking part in the competition – the 64th year of the event.

Prizes will be presented at a ceremony that takes place in Dublin in May.