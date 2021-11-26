The Big Jab Weekend for those aged 12-17

On Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28, the Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Ballymena will open from 9am – 5pm (closed 12.30-1pm) to offer Pfizer vaccines to those aged 12-17.

The dedicated weekend is part of a regional drive to increase vaccination rates in this age group.

First doses are available to those aged 12-17. Anyone under the age of 16 will need to bring a completed consent form or be accompanied by an adult. Consent forms have been issued through schools.

Second doses for those aged 16-17 are also available if it has been at least 12 weeks after your first dose.

Everyone should bring personal ID.