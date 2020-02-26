The magnificent seven win awards

The search to find the Top 100 hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland came to a dramatic conclusion with no less than SEVEN local venues among the winners.
The following venues were revealed as winners at a prestigious gala event held at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast - Ocho Tapas Bistro, Portrush; The Anchor Bar and Complex Portstewart; The Bushmills Inn; The Fullerton Arms Ballintoy; House of McDonnell Ballycastle; Kiwi’s Brew Bar Portrush and Mary McBride’s Cushendun.
Recognising the huge contribution of all the Top 100 winners, each venue received equal recognition for their role in driving forward industry standards.
