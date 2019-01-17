‘The Suitcase’ to mark Holocaust Day in Coleraine

An award winning play by Jane Coyle is coming to the Riverside Theatre on February 7 as part of this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day commemorations.

The Suitcase, set between 1930s Vienna and modern day Belfast, tells the fictional story of Leo and Galina. The tale of two young people, caught up in the dark events of 1930s Europe, illustrates the way in which the Holocaust was made up of millions of small, individual tragedies.

The production in Coleraine is supported by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Good Relations programme, with a number of subsidised tickets now available for school groups, community groups and students priced at £5 per person.

The performance in Coleraine will be followed by a facilitated audience discussion focusing on issues raised by the play.

Book now www.ulster.ac.uk/riverside/whats-on