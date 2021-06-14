Theft of life-saving equipment could be fatal: McAuey
The recent theft of life-saving equipment in Riverside Park, Ballymoney could have potentially fatal consequences, it has been warned.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:36 pm
Local DUP Cllr John McAuley said: “This is vital rescue equipment which is required by first responders to help rescue persons from the water and must be available at all times.
“I urge those responsible for this mindless act of vandalism to think twice before you damage or remove this vital life-saving equipment – remember it could be your friend or family member that needs saving.
“This matter has been reported to the council and I thank the public for highlighting the issue and the council for their swift response on arranging to have it replaced as a matter of urgency,” said Cllr McAuley.