Thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland

A yellow weather warning is now in place for Northern Ireland with warnings of thunderstorms and flash flooding.

The Met Office is warning that slow-moving heavy thunderstorms will be developing this afternoon (Saturday) right through to around 9pm this evening.

It says that as a result, there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes.

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

A yellow weather warning also means that there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.