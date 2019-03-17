Today’s Duck Dive Portstewart is cancelled

This year’s St Patrick’s Day Duck Dive in Portstewart has been cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

The event was expected to take place today (Sunday) from 1pm. However in posts on their Facebook site, the Duck Dive team said that the cancellation was ‘in the interest of health and safety’.

It stated: “Due to unforeseen circumstances this year’s Duck Dive jump into the Herring Pond will have to be cancelled. We apologise for the short notice in notifying everyone but in the interest of health and safety the Duck Dive Committee can’t carry out this part of the event without proper protocol in place.

“We will still be stationed at the Herring Pond between 12noon to 1.30pm incase anyone has missed our Facebook post or would like to hand in any sponsorship forms and money for the RNLI.

“The Shindig and Hooley will still go ahead in Villa Portstewart from 2.30pm. And anyone with sponsorship forms will still receive an armband for free stew back in Villa Portstewart.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and are extremely sad and disappointed this part of the event won’t be going ahead.”

For more information go to their Facebook site.