Tractor run for friend Robinson

A Macosquin farming family has raised £3,200 for the charity Parkinson’s UK by holding a tractor run.

Last month, Freddie Tannahill and his wife Janette organised the Englishtown Tractor Run, which involved over 70 vehicles and set off from Macosquin Presbyterian Church in Coleraine before travelling for two hours around country roads and lanes before heading back to the church for refreshments.

The Tannahill’s organise this yearly event and chose to support Parkinson’s UK as their close friend Robinson Connor has Parkinson’s.

Now the money raised will be split between the national charity Parkinson’s UK, which invests in research to find better treatment and a cure for the condition, and the charity’s local Ballymena and District branch.

Freddie said: “We’d like to say a special thank you to all those who participated, volunteered, marshalled, donated and who sponsored the event. It was a great day, and we’re proud to support Parkinson’s UK, a charity that does so much to support and give hope to people like our good friend Robinson.”

Emma McNeill, Parkinson’s UK Fundraiser, said: “We’re so grateful to Freddie and Janette for organising this event. Money raised by their hard work means that more people will be able to access the support they need, and takes us one step closer to finding a cure.”

To find out more www.parkinsons.org.uk