Transport award for Maire Claire

A founding member of a leading Transport company in North Antrim has won a major award in her industry.

Loughgiel lady, Maire Claire Reid from TST Transport Ltd was voted Transport Manager of the Year 2018 at the annual Export & Freight Transport & Logistics Awards in Belfast.

Praised for demonstrating the highest levels of operational ability, professionalism, fleet knowledge, fleet management and personnel skills, Maire Claire was presented with the award, sponsored by Volvo Trucks and Dennison Commercials at the Waterfront Hall.

The event, now in its 17th year, was attended by around 700 guests from all sectors of the transport and logistics industry and compered by BBC NI sports presenter Joel Taggart.

Organised by the Hillsborough based publishers of Export & Freight magazine, 4SM (NI) Ltd, the event is Ireland’s premier platform of recognition for those operating in the industry.

The finalists were separated by the tiniest of margins, but in the words of the judges, Maire Claire was fully deserving of getting this award, noting her ‘impressive enthusiasm and forward thinking, coupled with playing a pivotal leadership role and being fully focused on customer care.’

It was presented to her by Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland Network Truck Sales Director, Joe Roddy.

Maire Claire and her brother John started up TST Transport in 2012 with just one vehicle. The business has grown from strength to strength with Maire Claire playing a pivotal leadership role within the company where their primary focus is customer service.

The business continues to grow and expand with a recent significant investment into a new Freight Hub in the old Michelin Factory in Ballymena.