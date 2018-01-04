Man rescued from car after collision

A man in his 60s was freed from a vehicle following a road traffic collision in the region last night.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) responded to a report of a car on its side with a person trapped at Carnbore Road, Liscolman, Ballymoney at 7.38pm on Wednesday, January 3.

Commenting on the incident, a NIFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to release a man in his 60s from the vehicle. He was taken to hospital by car. Fire crews from Ballymoney and Coleraine stations attended the incident.”