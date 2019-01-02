Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital following serious crash

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after suffering serious injuries in a road traffic collision in Co Antrim this afternoon.

The crash involving a motorcycle and a car occurred on the Ballaghmore Road near Portballintrae shortly before 2:15pm.

The air ambulance and two rapid response paramedics were tasked to the incident.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “NIAS despatched two Rapid Response Paramedics and an emergency crew to the scene. The charity air ambulance was also tasked to the incident.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the motorcyclist was airlifted to Belfast by the air ambulance for further treatment at the Royal Victoria Hospital.”

There are no further details at this time.