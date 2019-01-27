Tree at Dark Hedges comes down in storm

Trees made famous by the TV fantasy drama Game of Thrones have been damaged in an overnight storm.

One of the trees at the Dark Hedges, a tunnel of beech trees on the Bregagh Road near Armoy, is believed to have come down during the turbulent weather overnight.

The storm came overnight on Saturday.

The trees have become an international tourist attraction since featuring in the hit series on HBO and Sky Atlantic.

The Stuart family planted the trees more than 200 years ago along the entrance to their Gracehill House mansion.

About 150 were planted by James Stuart, but time has taken its toll over the centuries and now fewer than two thirds remain standing.

The Dark Hedges became a huge draw for tourists and TV fans after they appeared, albeit very briefly, in the closing scene of one episode of Game of Thrones.