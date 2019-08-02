Truck Fest rolls into town again for TWO days

The Blair’s Holiday Parks Causeway Coast Truck Festival returns on August 17 and 18, to celebrate their fifth anniversary show.

Located at the legendary North West 200 Pit area on the outskirts of Portstewart, one of the Causeway Coast’s biggest free entry events is once again raising donations for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland charity.

The Causeway Coast Truck Festival and Family Fun Weekend is looking bigger than ever before with the show extending to two days. Gates open at 6pm on Saturday for the first ever “Truck Light Show”, with a full entertainment line-up on the Anchor Complex Main Stage hosted by local entertainer Brian Moore. The line-up includes local band ‘The Simple Truth’ and one of the country’s up and coming all girl bands ‘Dea Matrona’, who have recently earned praise from music legends ‘The Eagles’ for their music talents.

The event continues on Sunday from 10am-4pm for the main show day which will see over 700 of the country’s finest trucks compete for a host of prizes including Best Tractor Unit, Best Vintage, Best Fleet and the now sought after Newbridge “Truck of The Show” trophy.

Sunday also sees entertainment and family fun with the Main Stage being headlined by one of Ireland’s rising country stars Lee Matthews and his band, alongside local band Brown Sugar. Downtown Radio and Downtown Country will be broadcasting live over the weekend, and like everyone else they will be checking out the show’s Food and Trade village.

There will be a wide variety of local food and crafts from right here on the Causeway Coast, while the 2019 Kids Zone will keep the little ones entertained throughout the day.

The festival will close at 4pm with the now famous Causeway Coast Truck Festival Convoy leaving the show for a tour of the legendary North West 200 Circuit taking in Portstewart, Coleraine and Portrush on the nine mile parade around the North Coast.

Thanks to the 2019 show sponsors for their support: Blair’s Holiday Parks, Woodside Logistics Group, Burnside Garage Coleraine, Sandy Arthur Training Services, RiverRidge Rethinking Resources, CP Hire Coleraine, TST Transport, The Anchor Complex, McClarty’s Insurance, The Newbridge Restaurant, A Miller Commercials, Derry Bros Shipping.

A spokesperson said: “Never could we have foreseen five years ago that the event would go from a little idea on paper at our first meeting expecting “maybe 100 trucks” to now one of the most anticipated free family festivals on not only the Causeway Coast’s calendar but also almost the whole trucking community’s calendar. Many truckers from England, Scotland and Wales who are also making the trip for the show in 2019.”