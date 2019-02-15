Trust becomes largest body in NI to achieve Investors in People Accreditation

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust has become the first Trust within the HSC (Health and Social Care) and the largest organisation in Northern Ireland to receive Investors in People 6 accreditation.

Investors in People (IIP) is the international standard for people management, defining what it takes to lead, support and manage people effectively to achieve sustainable results.

The Northern Trust employs over 12,000 people, in a wide range of professions and disciplines, delivering acute and community-based health and social care and support services.

Expressing her delight and pride, Elizabeth Brownlees, Director of Human Resources, Organisational Development and Corporate Communications at the Northern Trust said: “This is an important recognition of the work we have together been doing to create a culture based on our CORE values and a focus on delivering the best possible care for the people we serve.

“Our accreditation lasts for the next three years and, in line with IIP’s recommendations, we will continue to make improvements in people management throughout the organisation.

“We remain committed to ensuring that the Northern Trust is a great place to work. We can only achieve our vision of providing the best possible care to our population through nurturing, supporting and developing our staff in a culture of continuous improvement where everyone gets the opportunity to reach their potential; improving staff experience and ultimately patient and client outcomes. We thank all our staff for their hard work, dedication and commitment.”

IIP Assessors started a comprehensive independent assessment across the organisation in October 2018. This included surveying a random sample of staff, in-depth interviews and a number of site visits. Performance in people management was benchmarked against standards from the best in industry worldwide, looking particularly at leadership, support and improvement.

Paul Devoy, Head of Investors in People said: “We’d like to congratulate the Northern Trust. Investors in People accreditation is the sign of a great employer and an organisation committed to achieving success by realising the potential of their people. The Trust should be extremely proud of its achievement.”

For more information on what IIP accreditation means for the Northern Trust, please contact IIP Co-ordinator, Lindsay Taylor, email ODTraining@northerntrust.hscni.net or telephone 028 9441 3232.