Twenty years of Autism NI North Coast

The next monthly meeting of Autism NI North Coast Support Group will be a very special occasion as 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the

founding of the group.

When the group started in the summer of 1998 it was a branch of Parents and Professionals and Autism (PAPA) - the name has changed but the group is still the same.

A celebration at the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine on Monday, September 17, has been planned to show appreciation for the hard work of the many parents, volunteers and committee members down all the years. Anyone (currently over the age of 18) who has attended or helped the group in any way is invited to come and join the celebrations which include supper. Numbers will be limited and need to be known in advance by the hotel. Anybody interested in attending should contact Kyle at Head Office on 02890 401729 as soon as possible.

A spokesperson said: “Over the years this group has gone from strength to strength. It started out as an opportunity for parents and carers to meet monthly to share experiences and support each other. Thanks to the generous support of the whole community, and in particular of the Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle, the group now runs regular activities for children on the autism spectrum.”

It is hoped to create a down-the-years display and the current committee is looking for photos, newspaper reports and memories of earlier times in the group. The group would love to hear from anyone who has been involved with the group

If you have anything you are happy to lend or share, please contact Terry on 07770414781 or Karen on 07764997083.