Two men arrested in Coleraine are released

On Friday, a PSNI statement said: “One man (aged 53), arrested earlier today under the Terrorism Act by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating the suspected violent criminal activity linked to North Antrim UDA in Coleraine , has been released following questioning.”

Then on Saturday, a further release said: “One man (aged 53) arrested on Thursday 11th November, under the Terrorism Act by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating suspected violent criminal activity linked to North Antrim UDA in Coleraine, has been released following questioning.