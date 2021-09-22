Ulster University shortlisted for ‘University of the Year’ award
Ulster University has been shortlisted in a small pool of five (out of 135) UK Universities for the most prestigious accolade in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide: the ‘University of the Year.’
The University is in excellent company with the Universities of York, Warwick, Edge Hill and Imperial College London also shortlisted alongside.
This exclusive category is not available for entry by the universities, instead the Guide’s editorial team select the shortlist based on the survey data and performance.
They applauded Ulster specifically for “one of strongest performances of any university in this year’s pandemic-affected National Student Survey, with rankings for teaching quality and student experience boosted into the UK top 30 in both instances.”
Alastair McCall, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, added: “Ulster – shortlisted for our University of the Year award – hits a high point in our academic league table this year at a critical point in its history. The new campus in the Belfast Cathedral Quarter is pivotal to the regeneration of the city, as well as offering the university a bright future with the move of most students and facilities from Jordanstown.
“Significant gains in rankings for student satisfaction with both teaching quality and the wider student experience over the past 12 months identify Ulster among the small group of universities rated highly by their students for their pandemic response.
“The university stands on the verge of great things and our shortlisting for University of the Year recognises that.”
The University has also achieved its best ever performance in these rankings, considered to be the most comprehensive guide to higher education in Britain, rising seven places to 44th and entering the top 50, out of 135, UK institutions. The list is based on an analysis of student satisfaction with teaching quality and their experience.