Ulster University shortlisted for ‘University of the Year’ award

Coleraine campus, Teaching Block U. (Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University)

The University is in excellent company with the Universities of York, Warwick, Edge Hill and Imperial College London also shortlisted alongside.

This exclusive category is not available for entry by the universities, instead the Guide’s editorial team select the shortlist based on the survey data and performance.

They applauded Ulster specifically for “one of strongest performances of any university in this year’s pandemic-affected National Student Survey, with rankings for teaching quality and student experience boosted into the UK top 30 in both instances.”

Alastair McCall, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, added: “Ulster – shortlisted for our University of the Year award – hits a high point in our academic league table this year at a critical point in its history. The new campus in the Belfast Cathedral Quarter is pivotal to the regeneration of the city, as well as offering the university a bright future with the move of most students and facilities from Jordanstown.

“Significant gains in rankings for student satisfaction with both teaching quality and the wider student experience over the past 12 months identify Ulster among the small group of universities rated highly by their students for their pandemic response.

“The university stands on the verge of great things and our shortlisting for University of the Year recognises that.”