Unionist walkout at council as Sinn Fein mayor is accused

A row over procedure led to a unionist walkout at a meeting of Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

The DUP accused Sinn Fein Mayor Brenda Chivers of “disregarding” the outcome of a council vote, prompting the party group and other unionists to leave the chamber, rendering the meeting inquorate.

It came after council agreed a motion that the meeting should proceed ‘into committee’, meaning it would have continued with no press or public present.

However, the mayor allowed debate to continue in open forum.

DUP Councillor Trevor Wilson said the mayor had “illustrated Sinn Fein’s contempt for democracy”.

The News Letter asked the council for a comment, but we received no reply.