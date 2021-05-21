VIDEO: Drone footage of the ‘Tech’ demolition in Coleraine

Have you been wondering what’s been going on behind the hoardings at Coleraine’s ‘Tech’ on Union Street?

By Una Culkin
Friday, 21st May 2021, 12:37 pm

The demolition of the Coleraine campus of the Northern Regional College has been on-going for some months.

Now the College has released drone footage of the site which is being prepared for redevelopment.

The College is embarking on an £85 million capital investment, delivering state of the art campuses on the current sites in Union Street, Coleraine and Farm Lodge, Ballymena.

Have a look...