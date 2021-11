Possessing machete as offensive weapon following report of ‘stabbing’ in Ballymoney

News you can trust since 1990

Lighting up Borough for Christmas cheer

Your Town Centre Forum Needs You

Sound of Belfast: Singer Kate Nicholson thrilled to be performing in NI venue where she once collected glasses

Santa’s Christmas Cavalcade set to travel across Borough

Lorry on fire at Lodge Road

Play your part in Northern Ireland’s recovery, business owners urge employers

Possessing machete as offensive weapon following report of ‘stabbing’ in Ballymoney

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.