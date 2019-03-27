VIDEO: Portstewart mum backs mental health project

A Portstewart mum has joined with others from around Northern Ireland to launch a mental health campaign aimed at breaking down barriers of guilt, shame, loneliness, embarrassment, fear, confusion and other stigmas associated with perinatal depression and anxieties.

The campaign #TakeAMoment will encourage new parents, and indeed everyone, to prioritise their mental health.

Mum-of-one Lindsay Robinson (36), from Portstewart is a maternal mental health campaigner who believes that an app called oment Health needs tobe accessed by mums and dads across Northern Ireland to help with early intervention and access to support.

Lindsay said: “It’s so important that we all have the space to share our stories, to help each other and to remind us that we are not alone. I love that Moment Health offers hope and community”.

With 20% of women and 10% of men experiencing symptoms of post natal depression and associated anxieties, the campaign aims to encourage parents to download the free Moment Health app on iOS and Android and #TakeAMoment to seek the help they deserve from tracking their moods and emotions to locating services in their area and accessing a secure online community of like minded parents.

