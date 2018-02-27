Volunteers vow to continue search for missing Coleraine woman

Dozens of volunteers are involved in a painstaking search for a Coleraine woman who went missing at the weekend.

Kerry Millar was reported missing in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The 43-year-old’s car was found at Christie Park in the Co Londonderry town, close to the River Bann.

Search teams have been tirelessly combing the area since the weekend in an massive operation involving the Community Rescue Service (CRS), police and members of the missing woman’s family.

Speaking to the News Letter this morning, Sean McGarry from CRS said up to 50 volunteers have been searching along a stretch of the fast-flowing river between Coleraine and Portstewart.

“We will not stop until she is found,” he vowed.

Volunteers have deployed three boats and are using sonar equipment, while searches are also taking place along the riverbank. Police divers are also on the scene.

Mr McGarry added: “The river is in full-full at the minute and temperatures are continuing to dip, but this will not stop us searching.

“Obviously the longer this search goes on the harder it will be for the family and my thoughts go out to them at this difficult time.”

Paying tribute to those involved in the operation, he added: “The volunteers have been fantastic and we have been well-supported and looked after by local people.”

The missing woman’s daughter, Nicole Archibald, also thanked all those taking part in the ongoing search.

In a Facebook post she said: “I highly appreciate everyone’s help so far and I couldn’t be more thankful for those already taking their time to help with the search, there has been such an unexpected turn out. Anybody who is willing to help are more than welcome to join us. Please and thank you all.”

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of the missing woman.

They have appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 101.