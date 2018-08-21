Volunteers wanted for Portballintrae beach clean

Members of the public are being urged to help make Portballintrae gleam again, by taking part in a beach clean on Tuesday, August 28 from 11am to 1pm.

Volunteers can join Ulster Wildlife and the Coast Office to help turn the tide on marine litter, from plastic bottles to bags, washed up along this picturesque stretch of coastline.

The clean-up is part of series of events being organised by Ulster Wildlife around the Northern Ireland coast to help raise awareness of marine litter and improve our coastline, for both people and wildlife to enjoy.

Ulster Wildlife’s Living Seas’ trainee Maeve Foley said: “Every year tonnes of litter wash up on our beaches. This not only looks unsightly, but can pose a real danger to our local marine life which mistakes litter for food or becomes entangled in it. Beach cleans are a great way for people to do their bit for our ocean and its inhabitants, while also getting outside, meeting new people and getting active.”

Volunteers are invited to meet at the Coast Office at Portballintrae at 11am. Suitable footwear and warm clothing is recommended. Gloves, litter pickers and bags will be provided.

Love our seas? Become a member of Ulster Wildlife and help safeguard their future – www.ulsterwildlife.org