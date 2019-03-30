Warning of widespread frost across NI tonight

The Northern Ireland Met Office is warning motorists of a widespread frost tonight (Saturday).

After a day of long clear periods and light winds, the NI Met Office forecast is for a cold night with widespread frost, moderate in places.

The minimum temperature ie expected to be -2 °C.

The Department for Infrastructure Roads has said that as road surface temperatures are expected to fall below freezing, bringing a risk of frosty patches, precautionary salting is planned for some areas.

Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.