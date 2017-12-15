Watch schemes conference in Portrush

The benefits of Neighbourhood Watch schemes have been discussed at a recent joint conference.

The event in Portrush was attended by members of Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership, PSNI and local scheme co-ordinators.

Chief Inspector Ian Magee pictured at the Neighbourhood Watch conference.

Neighbourhood Watch, a partnership between local communities, police and PCSPs, aims to help people protect themselves and their property and reduce the fear of crime.

In the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area, there are currently 53 schemes covering approximately 2600 households. They create effective communication between residents and police, with local co-ordinators acting as a primary point of contact.

Opening the event, held in the Magherabuoy Hotel, PCSP Vice Chairperson Ashleen Schenning said: “Neighbourhood Watch is an important initiative that delivers greater vigilance in communities and helps residents to protect themselves, their homes and their properties. It is of huge benefit to our elderly neighbours and may reduce their fear of crime while increasing community spirit. It is open to everyone and is simple to join and I would encourage you to spread the word and hopefully inspire further

schemes throughout the Borough.”

Leanne Abernethy, Alderman William King, Vice Chair of PCSP Ashleen Schenning, Jason Quigley representing NIFRS, Chief Inspector Ian Magee, Alderman Sam Cole and Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay pictured at the Neighbourhood Watch Conference.

“Events such as this, along with new Neighbourhood Watch clinics planned for 2018 provide vital opportunities for local co-ordinators to meet police and discuss issues of concern in their communities.”

If you are interested in setting up a scheme or if you would like further information, please contact Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP at any of the following locations: Ballycastle: Sheskburn House, 7 Mary Street, BT54 6QH Tel: 028 207 62225. Coleraine: Cloonavin, 66 Portstewart Road, BT52 1EY Tel: 028 703 47031. Ballymoney: Riada House, 14 Charles Street, Ballymoney, BT53 6DZ Tel: 028 276 60254. Limavady: Council Offices, 7 Connell Street, Limavady, BT49 0HA Tel: 028 777 60304.