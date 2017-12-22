‘We are going on a Santa Hunt’ with Surestart

It was the week before Christmas and Mrs Claus popped into Coleraine Sure Start Partnership where the excitement was building.

There were lots of little intrigued faces waiting patiently to go and find Santa.

Despite the rain, the adventure began with a quick stop for a hot chocolate thanks to Surestart’s friends at Starbucks Coleraine.

Rudolph gave some clues about where to find Santa...he crashed his sleigh but that wasn’t going to ruin Christmas Day! Off the gang set with Bertie the very excitable elf leading the way.

The children stopped at the Christmas tree in the town centre and enjoyed some laughter and well-known songs with Snazzy and Jazzy the Sure Start elves. The

children enthusiastically jingled their sleigh bells so Santa knew they were close, the sound rang through the town for all to hear.

The delight was clear to see as we walked through the Diamond Centre to find Santa happy in his festive grotto. All the children got to spend some time talking about what he might bring them for Christmas. Santa kindly gave every boy and girl a Christmas story book to enjoy snuggled up to read with their family whilst waiting on Christmas day.

Sure Start Santa would like to give a merry big thank you to his special friends at Starbucks Coleraine and The Diamond Centre for their generosity.