“We’re in the money!” say Moneydig group

We’re in the money...Moneydig, that is!

Moneydig Rural Network has won a £2,000 prize in the Housing Executive’s Rural Community

Awards.

Moneydig Rural Network attended a Housing Executive event in Omagh where they were presented with their awards by BBC Radio Ulster presenter Anne Marie McAleese.

They were chosen as the small village winner of the ‘Cleaner and Greener’ and ‘Community Spirit’ Rural Community Awards.

The Housing Executive was impressed by how the community group supported vulnerable people and brought residents together to socialise and improve the rural area.

Patricia McQuillan, from Moneydig Rural Network, said: “Everyone was ecstatic when we found out that we had won two awards. We have over 25 volunteers who really go above and beyond to make Moneydig a better place to live for everyone.

“Every year we create wonderful flower displays, fundraise for the community through our ‘Gig in the Dig’ and run a range of intergenerational activities. The £2,000 from the Housing Executive will go towards running these projects next year.”

Sinead Collins, the Housing Executive’s Rural and Regeneration Manager, said: “Day in, day out, rural community groups are fundraising, organising events and working hard to make life better for people in their communities.”