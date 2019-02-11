Wedding awards for Lissanoure Castle

Lissanoure Castle, Loughguile, recognised in the Northern Ireland fourth annual Wedding Awards 2019, held at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast.

Lissanoure Castle not only won Wedding Venue of the Year for County Antrim but also won the

Overall Wedding Venue in Northern Ireland 2019.

The castle and the castle ruins are situated on an island, surrounded by ornamental canals and

mature trees, and had previously been recognised as the most ‘Romantic Venue in Northern Ireland’ and the recent award reflects the continued development of the listed building within thean extensive private estate.

In 2018, it hosted a family reunion of the descendants of James Mackie of the world renown

James Mackie & Sons engineering firm in Belfast.

The owners, Peter and Emily Mackie, have continued to invest in the bulildings and gardens with plans for further bedrooms due to demand from guests, some 70% of whom come from all over

the world including Dubai, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, USA and Europe.

Peter and Emily Mackie said they were delighted to have received the recent recognition as the

Overall Winner of the Wedding Venue of the Year for Northern Ireland as this the accolade came from a public vote.