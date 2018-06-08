Whistle Down the Wind auditions

Who would like to appear in one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s wonderful stage musicals?

You? Well, this is your opportunity to take to the stage, as, following on from their huge successes with My Fair Lady and Les Miserables, Ballywillan Drama Group will be presenting Lloyd Webber’s superb family musical Whistle Down the Wind in January 2019.

BDG previously staged this show to major success – both with the sell-out audiences and the critics, garnering five major award nominations.

By public demand, the show makes a triumphant return to the Riverside Theatre – completely refreshed and renewed for 2019.

Auditions for principal roles in Whistle Down the Wind will be held on Tuesday, June 19, in the Kelly Hall, Victoria Street, Portrush at 7.15pm.

In addition to the principal adults, there are four excellent principal children’s roles to be cast that night. Registration for the Company Ensemble/Chorus will also take place.

Full audition information and audition pieces, including information on the 50 strong Children’s Chorus, which will be selected in September, can be found and downloaded at: www.ballywillan.com