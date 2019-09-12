Who do you think you are? The Historical Society can help with your search

The Causeway Coast and Glens Family History Society starts off the new season of events at a new meeting venue, The Upper Hall at The Sandel Centre, 6 Knocklyn Road, Coleraine. BT52 1WT.

This talk will take place on Tuesday, September 24 at 8pm and explain how the official Birth, Death and Marriage records can be accessed online and using her own family history Kathie will provide examples of how to search the records and what to look for on the certificates.

Causeway Coast and Glens Family History Society programme

Often the certificates lead to other family members or addresses and help break down the brick walls we all have in our journey back in time.

The Sandel Centre offers an adjacent car park, a lift and stairs to the first floor as well as bathroom facilities on both floors. The meeting will conclude with light refreshments and a chance to share research interests with fellow members. Members, guests and visitors are all welcome.