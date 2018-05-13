Will the sun shine in NI this week?

It looks as if summer is back again in NI - with temperatures set to rise to 18 degrees.

According to the Met Office's Regional Forecast for Northern Ireland, (Monday) tomorrow will start with cloud and patchy rain before brightening up.

"Clouds will slowly break to give a little afternoon sunshine," according to the Met Office.

"Becoming warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 18 °C."

Meanwhile the outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is: "Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with a band of light rain moving east followed by brighter weather by evening.

"Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, cooler and brighter with sunny spells."