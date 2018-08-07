Will you join Sleep-Out 2018 at Ballysally?

A Ballysally schoolteacher who decided to ‘sleep rough’ outside his own house to raise awareness of homelessness and mental health issues is now facing the very real prospect of being joined in his efforts by ONE HUNDRED other people!

Ballysally Primary School teacher Jonny Doey first mooted the idea last year but when he used social media to gauge whether the idea would work, he was “blown away by the interest shown”.

In just 20 minutes, 40 people expressed an interest in taking part in the sleep out which prompted Jonny and his brother David to organise an information evening in March, followed by a sign-up evening in June.

Jonny said: “Everyone has in some way been or knows someone affected by mental health or homelessness. Representatives from the charities Inspire and Shelter NI were at our launch night and the interest shown has been beyond my wildest expectations.”

The Sleep-Out will take place on October 26 at Ballysally Presbyterian Church car park.

“We want to thank Ballysally Presbyterian Church for allowing us their venue and the PSNI for allowing us access and providing for us security on the night. The event will start at 7pm to run to 7am the following morning. Soup being served 11pm and then at 6:30am.

“We would love to see more people join us for the sleep-out to raise awareness for the two charities. Or you can sponsor those who are doing it. Our aim is to have 200 people sleeping rough and to raise thousands in the process”. If you would like to get involved with Sleep-Out, check out the Sleep-Out 2018 Facebook page,