Wimbledon-style fundraiser for Ulster Barbarians

Ballycastle Tennis Club recently hosted a Wimbledon style evening with strawberries and cream at the grass courts.

This year the annual fundraiser donated all proceeds to the Ulster Barbarians Wheelchair Rugby Club. Two members from Ulster Barbarians Wheelchair Rugby Club attended this event, Ballycastle man Paul McLister and his teammate Sean Smith from Loughinisland. They had on display two types of wheelchair rugby chairs, a defensive chair and an attacking chair.

The Ulster Barbarians Wheelchair Rugby Club train every Monday night at Antrim Forum between 7pm - 9pm. They compete within the Irish League and the 2nd Division Great Britain League. There was a large turn out of tennis players and spectators who enjoyed the opportunity of

matchplay on the well maintained grass courts.

This was a very successful sporting and social evening providing very useful funds for a well

deserving cause. The Ulster Barbarians Wheelchair Rugby Club would like to thank all those who provided the refreshments and donations.