Win a £100 prize with your summer picture

Summer has truly arrived and as the holiday season is upon us everybody is looking for any excuse to have fun with family and friends.

And whether it’s heading out for a family picnic, enjoying a leisurely stroll at a favourite beauty spot, taking to the water or simply unwinding with a cooling drink or an ice cream in the garden we want to capture on camera what sums up the perfect summer’s day for our readers.

One Summer's Day will take place on Saturday July 21, 2018.

So we have chosen Saturday, July 21, as our One Summer’s Day – and all we are asking is for the sun to shine and for you to send us a snap of what you are up to.

We will feature all the best photos on our website and in print too.

The best one, as chosen by our editorial team, will win a £100 voucher courtesy of Gordons Chemist. That picture will then be put up against One Summer’s Day pictures taken by readers of our sister titles across the Johnston Press publishing group to find a national winner!

You don’t need to be a professional photographer, as long as your shot reflects your day of fun, it will be considered for the top spot.

To take part in One Summer’s Day, email your picture to copydeskni@jpress.co.uk putting “One Summer’s Day” in the subject line along with which part of Northern Ireland you are from.

In the main part of your email please include your full name, address and daytime number, plus a brief description of what and who is in your picture and the time it was taken on Saturday, July 21.

All images must be in jpg format, high resolution of 1MB or above and received by 5pm on Sunday, July 22.