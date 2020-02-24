Woman in court over man’s death in Co Antrim crash

A woman charged with causing the death of a man by driving without due care and attention on the Drones Road between Cloughmills and Armoy has appeared at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court.

Isabella Sequetto Terror, 27, with an address listed as Upper Knockbreda Road in Belfast, is charged with causing the death of Francis Watson on February 6.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was at the courthouse with family members.

The accused was in the dock briefly as the barrister asked for the case to be taken to Antrim Magistrates’ Court today for an update and a “bail variation”.

No other details were given at yesterday’s court hearing.

Mr Watson, 41, who lived in the Ballycastle area, was tragically killed in a collision on the evening of Thursday February 6.

His funeral Mass was held at St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s Church, Ballycastle, and he was interred in Armoy. The father of three was engaged to be married.