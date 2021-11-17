Woman to appear in court on ammunition charge
A 52-year-old woman arrested under the Terrorism Act by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating the suspected violent criminal activity linked to North Antrim UDA in Coleraine, has been charged with a number of offences including possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 9:48 am
She is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court today (Wednesday, November 17).
A man, aged 43, who was also arrested as part of the investigation, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.