Women in Politics for Mulholland
Causeway Coast and Glens Independent Councillor Angela Mulholland has spoken of her ‘delight’ to be a member of the Women and Politics in Northern Ireland panel who recently spoke to young people from the University of Massachusetts Summer Camp, writes Gillian Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 3:14 pm
Councillor Mulholland said: “I am proud to say I am from Northern Ireland and to call this place home and I am delighted to be able to encourage young women and young men to take that leap into politics if it is their burning desire to do so.
“I was able to talk about my role within my day job which complements much of my role as an elected representative.
“Striving always towards the path of peace and reconciliation remains my primary focus – uniting communities rather than division,” concluded Cllr Mulholland.