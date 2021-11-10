Your Town Centre Forum Needs You

Ballycastle will be the location of the initial Town Centre Forum and Council is currently seeking applications from people who would like to be involved.

A Town Centre Forum is an advisory group consisting of members of the local community, business owners, elected representatives and Council officials.

The purpose of Town Centre Forums is to act as advisory group for Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, to ensure the development and sustainability of our town centres.

Any group or business situated within Ballycastle town centre who would like to be able to play a role in advocating for the town centre. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Town & Village Management Team, welcomes interest from the following sectors: Community groups, Independent businesses, Commerce, Residents groups.

To register your interest in becoming a member of the Town Centre Forum, please send an email to: [email protected] Please include your name and a contact phone number.

Fill out a short application form detailing your current role within the town centre, the groups, interest or businesses you represent and the skills and knowledge that you could bring to the forum.

Deadline 5pm on Friday, December 10.