These are the shocking pictures of youths risking their lives by scaling cliffs near Ballycastle.

Local photographer Kevin McAuley snapped the youngsters as they climbed near Kenbane without any visible safety equipment.

The hugely risky practice has been condemned as risking not only the lives of the young people but of emergency crews who may be tasked to rescue them.