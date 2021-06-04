Pub chain offers every customer a free pint on first day of Euros - how to claim yours

Free pints will be available at more than 1,000 locations on 11 June (Photo: Getty Images)

Pub chain Greene King is offering a free pint to every customer in celebration of pubs reopening across the country and the impending summer of sport.

The offer will be rolled on on the first day of the highly anticipated Euros football tournament on Friday 11 June.

Available at more than 1,000 locations

Customers across the UK will be able to claim a free pint of Ice Breaker at more than 1,000 participating Greene King pubs nationwide.

No vouchers or downloads will be needed for the freebie, customers simply need to utter the phrase ‘Your home of pub sport’ to bar staff.

The phrase will grant pub-goers a refreshing free pint ahead of the match, which customers can watch at their local.

The passphrase is also featured exclusively in Greene King’s video campaign ’24 Nations’, which stars footballing heroes, Jamie Redknapp, Ally McCoist and Ashley Williams.

Each of the former players represent the participating home nations in the competition.

The film shows fans arguing over who will win the tournament and takes a look back on legendary moments from previous years.

Chris Conchie, head of sport at Greene King, said: “With an exciting summer of sport in front of us, we can’t wait to welcome our customers back to our pubs to enjoy watching sport with us once again.

“We’ve all been forced to watch sport from home but we know our pubs are your home away from home when it comes to sport!

“We want to celebrate by giving each and every one of our customers a free pint of Ice Breaker.

“The ultimate, unfiltered, refreshing pale ale - bursting with fruity hop characters. We’re looking forward to seeing you all soon!”

How to book a table

All Greene King pubs are operating a table-only service during the Euros tournament up until the planned lifting of all lockdown restrictions in England on 21 June.

Bookings can be made online via the Greene King Euros hub. Customers simply need to enter their postcode and select their nearest location to secure a table.

The free pint offer is available to UK residents only and customers must be aged 18 or over.

The freebie is limited to one per person at participating locations, which are listed online. The offer is not available in Scotland.

Soft drinks will also be on offer as an alternative, with customers able to select a standard bottle of Coke or Coke Zero.