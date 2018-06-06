BODYBUILDING: Kyle set for Mr Universe

What a few weeks it has been for local bodybuilder Kyle Vauls.

The Coleraine man followed up his success at the recent regional heats of both the NABBA and PCA competitions by securing a magnificent third place finish at the NABBA UK finals.

Kyle showed his class in a very strong field to secure a place in the NABBA Mr Universe competition in November.

“I went in to the finals hoping for a top six finish, which I would have been very pleased with,” he said.

“Last year I didn’t even finish in the top 10, but going in to this show I knew things had been going well for me this year, and some knowledgable people told me I was at my best going in to the competition.

“The signs were good early on as I was brought out in the first call out with two guys who I knew would be up there.

“As I say, I was hoping for top six or better, so to be called out in third place in such a such line up of 14 competitors, who had all finished either first or second in the regional heats, was fantastic, I was delighted.

“I’m looking forward to competing at Mr Universe in November. This is the biggest show in on the NABBA calendar and one of the most prestigious shows in bodybuilding. To say I even competed there would be an honour and something to look back on in later years.

“The plan now is to take foot of the pedal in terms of diet, and add a little more food back in for around 10 weeks, then around August time I will knuckle down and prepare for Mr Universe.

“I’d like to say a massive thanks to all those who’ve shown so much support to me this year, my family, my training partners, other gym members, all my friends on social media, and most of all those who have sponsored me and helped fund my achievements so far.”