Busy weekend for Springwell RC

This year’s event took place on Saturday, July 31 where Springwell Running Club was represented by Carolyn Crawford.

Springwell Runners have a long and proud tradition of fielding athletes in mountain

and fell races with a number achieving international standard.

In recent times, this has continued with Oisin Brennan completing a very impressive Denis Rankin Round last summer and more recently the Scafell Sky Race.

Carolyn is just one of a number of Springwell RC members who have been attracted to these challenging events and Saturday’s efforts saw her finish in 77 th place in a time of 1.57.40 to add another race to her growing CV.

Montalto 12 Hour Challenge

This challenge saw the husband and wife team of Roy and Judith Buchanan take on their third Ultra Marathon event in just eight weeks.

Starting at 7pm on the Montalto Estate in Ballynahinch, competitors had 12 hours to complete as many miles as possible in the allocated time. Unfortunately, Roy was forced to retire from the race, after becoming unwell just before midnight, having completed 22.36 miles, which left him in 58 th place.

Judith continued into the small hours and onwards to sunrise as she covered 44.73 miles to finish 23 rd.

Parkrun

Parkrun was sorely missed during the lockdown period and its return has been warmly welcomed with hundreds of runners making the most of the opportunity for a timed 5k run on a Saturday morning.

This weekend saw the first run of the latest event take place as Garvagh Forest Parkrun hosted 85 runners at their scenic woodland venue.

A total of 35 Springwell RC members were out at five different venues for their Parkruns with personal best times being recorded by Graeme Elliott and Pauline Duke at Portrush and David Campbell at Limavady.

Portrush - David O’NEill 19:04, Jude Moore 21:34, Graeme Elliott 22:57 PB, Mervyn Thompson 23:00, Paula McNicholl 25:34, Maria Quinn 25:46, Pamela Howe 26:36, Andrew Wilson 26:45, Grainne Moore 26:47, Pauline Duke 29:01 PB, Liz Dowey 29:01, Amanda Scott 29:30, Lorraine Abernethy 31:42, Emer Thompson 48:45

Armagh - Catherine BYERS 32:43

Bangor - Alan STEEN 25:03

Limavady - Chris Denton 17:33, Stephen McLaughlin 20:57, Darren Walsh 21:01, Will Colvin 21:42, David Campbell 22:29 PB, Maurice Walker 24:18, Rhys Walker 24:19, Janet Patrick 25:24, Alan Whitw 27:35, John Butcher 32:09, Heather McLaughlin 34:21, Nicola White 35:11 Garvagh Forest - Patricia Craig 26:24, Andrew Wilmot 26:28, Margaret Kearney 27:03, Anne Marie McKenna 30:18, Elaine Montgomery 30:49, Karen Robinson 32:18, Aidan Mooney 33:02, Caroline Owen 37:01.