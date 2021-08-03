Causeway Giants bitten by Vipers

In the late match the Causeway Giants took on the Donegal/Derry Vipers.

Despite scoring the first touchdown of the game to lead 6-0, the Vipers fought back to level it up and scored further touchdowns to stretch their lead.

It was a momentous spectacle in Armoy with the Giants putting on a full fun day including bouncy castles, petting zoo and food van whiuch was well received by the local community.

Final score Giants 12-37 Vipers

The Giants now set their sights on a third/fourth place playoff in two weeks time and would like to thank everyone who came along for their tremendous support.

“As ever we would like to thank Kiwis Brew Bars, Advanced Overwatch and all the other terrific sponsors who took boards for the game,” said Daryl Archer, General Manager, Causeway Giants AFC.