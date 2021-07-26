Ciaran’s first past the post at Aintree
The Aintree Racecourse is best known as the host of the world famous Grand National steeplechase but this weekend the horses had a day off as the roads and paths of the course saw over 550 runners brave the scorching hot temperatures for a festival of running.
The ‘Run Aintree’ festival on Sunday, July 25 offered competitors the options of a 5k, 10k or half marathon.
The hard work put in by Springwell Running Club’s Ciaran Ferris over the lockdown period has shown dividends with an excellent run of form in recent events, and he stepped up to the start line of the 10k with ambitions of breaking 33 minutes.
The early start avoided the worst of the day’s heat, but conditions were far from perfect for fast running.
Setting a blistering pace from the start Ciaran produced a dominant display of running to cross the line in first place with a personal best time of 32.53, almost two minutes ahead of second placed Mark Clair of the Mersey Triathlon Club who finished in 34.47.