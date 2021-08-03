Coleraine to host British & Irish Tug-of-War Championships

The Championships were to have been held in the Republic of Ireland this year but circumstances prevented that, meaning there was a possibility that the event would be completely cancelled.

However, the event has been rescued and will now take place in the grounds of the Ulster University’s Coleraine Campus.

It’s reckoned approximately 250 athletes, team members, trainers and officials will be staying in the area for the event.

A tug-of-war match in full swing

On Day One (Friday, August 20) the national closed competitions will be held with Day Two (Saturday, August 21) an open club event.

There are finals on both days so expect high drama as at any one time there could be 16 teams consisting of eight persons in each team competing in an ultimate show of strength, technique and agility. This annual tournament is used as a platform for the World and European Championships which are usually held about six weeks later.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes will officially launch the games at 9am on Friday, August 20 and the “pull” (which may consist of up to sixteen teams) will commence at 9.30am.

The teams compete throughout Friday with the semi-Finals and Grand Final on Saturday.