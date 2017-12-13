Come out and support a great cause this Christmas

Oraganisers of a special charity fundraising rugby match are hoping the people come out and support them again for a great cause.

Former Dalriada pupils Luke Tarry and Cormac McCartney were inspired to organise the game in aid of Cancer Research after the diagnosis of two former classmates in recent years.

Working alongside current Dalriada Headmaster Tom Skelton they managed to attract a crowd of approximately 300 at last year’s event - raising around £1,500 for their chosen charity.

“The Dalriada Headmaster’s XV Rugby Match is an annual event that brings together former pupils and teachers across decades of the school’s sporting history for a spectacle of rugby, mischief and memories,” explained Luke.

“Dalriada School in Ballymoney has been the making of many people, long after walking out of the John Armstrong Hall for the final time we recognise the strength of the ties that bind us.

“This year’s game builds on tradition as the Headmaster’s select XV captained by current Headmaster Mr T. Skelton take on 2016 Champions; The Dalriada Exiles. The game will be hosted by Ballymoney RFC at 2.30pm on Thursday 28th December.

“Our sights are always firmly set on the benefit of our chosen charity, Cancer Research UK as they continue to push the frontiers of research, fundraising and policy, making good on the promise to beat cancer sooner. Enjoy another spectacle of rugby and donate to a cause that affects us all.”