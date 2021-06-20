Runs aplenty in Long's Supervalu Cricket League

Ballyspallen professional Damith Perera scooped this one to the boundary during their loss to Newbuildings. Picture by Lawrence Moore

Several of the matches resulted in pretty emphatic wins with the one exception at Eglinton where the home side and Donemana served up a last wicket, last over thriller.

Robbie Millar was in excellent form for Eglinton as he made 64 (7 fours), sharing an 88-run stand with in-form Craig Averill who added 59 (7 fours, 1 six). William McBrine helped keep things in check for the visitors as he picked up 4-47 while Junior McBrine, recalled owing to a combination of North West Warriors absentees and Ricky-Lee Dougherty’s stag weekend chipped in with 2-30.

The home side's total of 220 all out looked very competitive, especially once the Holm side had been reduced to 77-7 in reply. Ritchie McBrine had other ideas however and he took the game by the scruff of the neck, smashing 10 fours and 8 sixes in a 52-ball 105.

Newbuildings' Ross Dougherty along with wicket-keeper Gareth McKeegan appeal for LBW, during their game against Ballyspallen. Picture by Lawrence Moore

Cameos from Dean Mehaffey (26) and Jordan McGonigle (23) just about kept the visitors in it, while the experience of Junior McBrine with 14 not out and Adam Kelly making his senior debut, got Donemana over the line with the last two players at the wicket and four balls to spare.

Bready had things much more their own way as Davy Rankin and Irosh Samarasooriya both scored 88 for them as they hit Glendermott for 299. Rankin thumped 9 fours and 5 sixes with the Sri Lankan adding 4 boundaries and 6 maximums in his knock. Alan Johnson bowled superbly for the home side to finish with 6-37.

In reply, the Bonds Street side rarely looked in the hunt- Trevor McDermott top scoring with 33 and Tylor Moore 29 in their 147 all out with Steve Lazars picking up 4 wickets for the winners.

Brigade also wrapped up a 25-point verdict as they proved far too strong for Bonds Glen at Beechgrove. Half centuries for David Barr, David Murdock and Andy Britton helped the hosts to a total of 259-7 with Kyle Moore (3-30) best with the ball for the Bee Gees.

Century for Ballyspallen professional Damith Perera during their loss to Newbuildings. Picture by Lawrence Moore

Moore’s 26 was best of the reply, Raymond Curry, Rehan Afridi and Derek Curry also chipping in as the Glen finished 156 all out- three wickets apiece here for Chris Dixon and Iftikhar Hussain in an easy home win.

Ballyspallen look to have unearthed a decent player in Damith Perera- the Sri Lankan hitting 10 fours and 5 sixes in his 105 not out as the Roe Valley outfit set Newbuildings a target of 183-7 in their 40 overs. Johnny Thompson picked up three wickets for the visitors and Ross Hunter a couple, but truth be told, the Foyle View side made very light work of the chase.

Mark Hanna hit 10 fours and 3 sixes in his 87 while Gareth McKeegan added 3 fours and 5 sixes in his 55 before having to retire injured. Ryan Hunter made 25 as Newbuildings cruised to an eight Runswicket win.

Burndennett recorded their first win, crushing Killyclooney by 9 wickets thanks to an unbeaten 50 from Mark Pollock and 41 not out from Mark Doherty. Gary Neely had earlier taken 5-34 as 'Clooney were bowled out for 129- Alan Colhoun’s 24, Richard McMorris (23) and Giles Moan (22) the best of the home team’s effort.

Fox Lodge were also on the mark as they beat neighbours Strabane by 52 runs at Ballymagorry. Luke Hayes hit an unbeaten 59 and TJ Nicholl 57 as the Foxes posted 198-7 with Rhys Logue picking up 4-17 for the Red Caps.

Tom Harpur hit 6 fours and 4 sixes on his way to 65 for Strabane, while Aaron Gillespie added 32, but elsewhere there was little to report in a reply of 146 all out. Adam Walker and Jonny Robinson both picked up three wickets for the hosts.

In the day’s final game, Ardmore chased down St Johnston’s 213-6 to win by 5 wickets with 10 balls to spare. David Lapsley hit 7 fours and 5 sixes in his 77 while Michael Rankin added 30 and Scott Macbeth 29 for the Donegal men. Tyron Koen and Dharam Singh claimed a couple of wickets each for Ardmore who timed their reply to perfection.