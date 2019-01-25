Danske Bank Schools Cup: Previews of Saturday’s third round ties

All of Saturday’s Danske Bank Schools Cup third round games previewed.

Friends School, Lisburn v Ballyclare High School

Campbell College celebrate victory in the 2018 Danske Bank Schools Cup final.

Friends’ School, Lisburn will host Ballyclare High School in the 3rd Round of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup.

Friends’ School will be delighted to be playing at home as they had travelled in the previous round to Grosvenor Grammar.

The Friends’ team is coached by Stephen Robinson, who continues to receive assistance from Norman Gamble - now in his 37th season of coaching senior rugby in the school - and Aaron Cairns, who looks after the Skill Development and S&C aspects of preparing the players for the Schools’ Cup games.

Captain Matthew Chapman forms an exciting centre partnership with Jack Harte, a player who has had his abilities recognised by the Ulster Schools’ U18 Management team.

Ballyclare High will be seen as clear favourites to win this tie and back in December they travelled to Lisburn and recorded an impressive victory against Friends.

The team is captained by Adam Clarke, an outstanding back row player, who is equally adept playing as an openside flanker or as a lock forward.

Kick-off: 10.30am.

Omagh Academy v Down High School

Omagh Academy has been without a permanent home this season due to the refurbishment of their normal base at the Campsie Playing Fields.

They will play their third round game against Down High School at the Mellon Playing Fields, home of Omagh Academicals RFC.

The team captain is Robbie Sproule who receives great support from his Vice Captains, Jake McCay, Michael Marechaux and Ryan Armstrong, who is also Head Boy at the school.

Down High were on the road in the previous round when they overcame the challenge provided by a very committed Carrickfergus Grammar School.

The team is coached by the experienced duo of Charlie Knox and John Gunston with James McBriar looking after the Strength and Conditioning aspects.

Hard-working open-side flanker, Reece Hagan, is the captain - a player who leads by example, both on and off the pitch.

Kick-off: 10.45am

Coleraine Grammar v Dalriada School

Coleraine Grammar School will play their near neighbours and close rivals from Dalriada School.

This derby game has really caught the imagination of the followers of the schools’ game and set the scene for what will be a very interesting tie.

The team captain is prop, Oscar Egan, who has gained representative honours with Ulster U18 Schools’ and Ulster U19 teams. Oscar was also an attendee at a recent Ireland U18 Schools’ Camp.

Other key members of the squad include David Brown, who has been involved with the Ulster Schools’ U18 team as well as the Ulster U19 team.

Dalriada has had a very successful season so far, having won 11 out of 14 games played.

These positive results will have generated a great deal of confidence as they prepare for the game.

Dalriada School is coached by Rab Gregg and former Ulster and Ireland prop, Bryan Young.

The team is captained by their out half, Paddy Carson. Paddy has shown great maturity this season in his play and, when under pressure, is someone the team can look to for a calm head and reassurance.

He is ably supported by those around him such as Luke Pollock, James McCormick and Peter Wright all of whom have represented Ulster at Age Grade and RDS level.

Kick-off: 11.00am.

Regent House School v Bangor Grammar School

Another potentially intriguing tie will take place at the Circular Road venue in Newtownards when Regent House School entertain near neighbours Bangor Grammar School.

Regent House were made to work hard before they managed to overcome the challenge provided by the hard-working Dromore High School in the previous round.

They will need to raise the bar even higher as they prepare to take on Bangor.

The team captain is Keir Edgar, a player who is equally at home playing as a loose head prop or playing in the second row. Stuart Martin is the top points scorer in the squad and he is a player who will be only too willing to punish any indiscretions from Bangor with his deadly accurate kicking skills off the tee.

Bangor Grammar has had a mixed season in terms of results so far having won six out of 17 games played. However, there is a feeling around the camp that if they were in a position to select their strongest starting XV then they should be able to make a few teams sit up and take notice.

The Bangor captain is their fly half, Rhys Larmour. Rhys, a nephew of former Bangor Grammar, Ulster and Ireland Flanker, Kieran Dawson, is the leading points scorer for the Bangor Grammar School team this season.

Conor Lusty and Ben McCrossan are the leading try-scorers on the team with both players in double figures for the season.

Kick-off: 10.30am.

Lurgan College v Cambridge House

Lurgan College had to work hard before overcoming the Foyle and Londonderry College in the previous round of the Danske Bank Ulster Schools’ Cup.

They are delighted to be playing at home, once again, when they meet Cambridge House Grammar School.

The team is captained by Jon Woods who is also the Head Boy in Lurgan College. His successful return to play following a wrist injury has been a major boost to the squad.

Luke Forsyth, Ewen Mulligan, Ben Marsden, Peter Hutchinson, Harry Bird and Josh Best are other key players for Lurgan College who seem to be hitting top form at just the right stage of the season.

Cambridge House Grammar School recorded the narrowest of victories when they defeated Banbridge Academy by 11-10 in the second round.

The team is coached by John Nicholl who is assisted by Timmy Small, former Ulster player, Jamie Smith, and Michael Stevenson. Cambridge House is captained by Kane McIlroy, a player who was involved with the Ulster U19 squad when they won a blitz competition involving Sale RFC and Newcastle RFC U19 teams at Barnard Castle School back in August.

Kick-off: 11.00am.

Royal School, Dungannon v Larne Grammar School

Over the years the Royal School, Dungannon teams have built up a reputation of being hard to beat at home when it comes to the Schools’ Cup.

That reputation is well deserved and undoubtedly the current squad of players will have this to the front of their minds as they prepare to host Larne Grammar School.

The team is captained by Luke McMullan, a young full back who had his considerable talents recognised when he was selected as a schoolboy player on the Ulster U18 Club team back in August.

Luke Connelly and Jordan Redmond form a strong ball carrying centre partnership and they have created the space for other team-mates to finish their hard work off with tries.

Larne Grammar has endured a mixed season in terms of results. However, they will approach this tie with a degree of confidence following their morale-boosting win in the previous round at Limavady Grammar School.

Having been on the road in the previous round and recording a win, Larne is unlikely to be fazed having to travel to Dungannon.

The team is captained by Jordan McIlhinney, a player who is equally at home playing at tight head prop or in the back row. Players such as Jason Ward, Andrew Herron, Jack Lough, Jack Withers and Aaron Gallagher have been regular try-scorers this season and, in Euan Glenn, they have a very fine place kicker.

Kick-off: 11.00am

Rainey Endowed School v Portadown College

Over the years the Rainey Endowed School teams have developed a proud tradition of stepping up to the mark when it comes to Ulster Schools’ Cup time.

The current squad will realise they will have to raise the bar once again when they meet Portadown College.

Ulster Schools’ and U19 player, Bryn Davies, is the team captain and Bryn has led his team through to a great deal of success this season.

There are three sets of brothers playing for Rainey Endowed this season. Twins, Ryan and Matthew Brown are joined in the Rainey pack by Daniel and Sam Clarke. In the back division, David and Matthew Dripps feature regularly with their try-scoring exploits.

Portadown College, having already recorded a win against Rainey this season, could see themselves entering this tie as favourites.

The team is captained by Dylan Nelson, a centre who brings great leadership qualities to his team as well as the ability to score tries on a regular basis.

Kick-off: 11.00am.

Belfast Royal Academy v Belfast High School

Belfast Royal Academy will enter their third round clash with Belfast High School in a very positive frame of mind.

Recent excellent results against some of the leading schools’ teams in the Province would suggest the BRA squad has hit an excellent run of good form at the right time.

In team captain, Tom Stewart, they have a player who seems to be destined to go far in the game. Tom has played with the Ulster Schools’ U18 team, the Ulster U19 team and is figuring highly in the thoughts of the current Ireland Schools’ U18 Management team.

Brandon Hasson is another player who has benefitted from his involvement with Ulster Age Grade squads in the recent past.

Belfast High had to work hard before they were able to overcome the significant challenge provided by a very spirited Strabane Academy team in the second round.

However, they emerged eventually from that encounter as worthy winners and that victory will have boosted the players greatly. The team is captained by Jay Doyle, a player who leads his team effectively and efficiently from the hooker position as he displayed in the previous round against Strabane.

Jay will look to the try-scoring abilities of players such as Cameron McKimm, Andrew Huey, Ross Gray, Jack Ferguson and Thabiso Madlala.

The place kicking skills of Aaron Douglas could be vital as well.

Kick-off: 10.30am.