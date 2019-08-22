Aaron Burns leaves Coleraine

Coleraine have confirmed Aaron Burns has left the club by mutual consent.

The midfielder only joined the Bannsiders in January 2018, and scored in their Irish Cup final win over Cliftonville later that season.

The 27-year-old started last season off in impressive form scoring several goals including a spectacular strike against Cliftonville at Solitude.

But his season was beset by injury as he only ended up making a handful of appearances.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney is disappointed to see Burns leave the club, but said he understood his reasons for moving on.

"If Aaron lived in Limavady, Ballymoney or the local area, the conversation about him leaving simply wouldn't happen," he told the club website.

"When you live so far away, particularly when you're not playing, it's a hell of a shift to be travelling an hour and a half up and then an hour and a half back home to not play on a Saturday.

"I get where the frustration comes from and there's probably other aspects of his life that come into consideration as he just had a child a year ago.

"I have a great relationship with Aaron, he wanted to come up to training tonight and say goodbye to everyone and he has a lot of friends around the club.

"He's well thought of by everybody and we wish him well for the future."