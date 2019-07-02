Aaron Traynor eyes more cup glory as BetMcLean League Cup draw is made

Aaron Traynor says Coleraine will be out to compete on all fronts next season after they were paired with Annagh United in the BetMcLean League Cup.

The Bannsiders will entertain the Premier Intermediate side on Tuesday 27 August.

It was a frustrating campaign for the Showgrounds outfit ande Traynor last term. The full back missed almost the entire season due to a cruciate injury as the Bannsiders failed to hit the heights of their previous season.

Now the former Portadown and Warrenpoint man is determined to make amends and is targeting more glory with the Bannsiders.

“There’s three major trophies to win - the League, the Irish Cup and the League Cup - and just like every year we’ll be fighting tooth and nail for every one of them,” he said.

“We’re very good at home in cup games, I can’t remember the last time we lost one at The Showgrounds, it’s probably a couple of years at least. Hopefully we can progress to the next round, because we want to compete on all fronts next season.”

Elsewhere, League Cup holders Linfield will face a tricky second round trip to Ballinamallard United, while beaten finalists Ballymena United travel to Newington.

First Round draw (Ties to be played on Saturday, August 10 ): Knockbreda v Ballyclare Comrades; Loughgall v Banbridge Town; H&W Welders v Armagh City; PSNI v Queen’s University

Second Round draw (Ties to be played on Tuesday, August 27) Ballinamallard United v Linfield; Newington v Ballymena United; Dundela v Tobermore United; Dungannon Swifts v Dergview; Portadown v Dollingstown; Ards v Limavady United; H&W Welders/Armagh City v Warrenpoint Town; Bangor v Carrick Rangers; Moyola Park v Cliftonville; Larne v Lisburn Distillery; Institute v PSNI/Queen’s University; Loughgall/Banbridge Town v Newry City; Coleraine v Annagh United; Glenavon v Portstewart; Glentoran v Knockbreda/Ballyclare Comrades; Crusaders v Lurgan Celtic.